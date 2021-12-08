Pyrk (PYRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,119.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $46,503.17 and approximately $1,119.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

