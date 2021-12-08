PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $266.50

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 266.50 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 281.50 ($3.73), with a volume of 192802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.50 ($3.71).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.43) to GBX 580 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 338.85. The firm has a market cap of £805.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.64.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

