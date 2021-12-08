Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $119.95

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and traded as high as $120.63. Puma shares last traded at $120.63, with a volume of 10 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMMAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank raised Puma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

