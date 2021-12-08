PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar Sells 6,068 Shares

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PS Business Parks stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.51. The company had a trading volume of 77,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,919. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.50 and a 12 month high of $181.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.51.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PS Business Parks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,682,000 after acquiring an additional 166,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,069,000 after acquiring an additional 101,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
