PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar Sells 6,068 Shares

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PS Business Parks stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.51. The company had a trading volume of 77,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,919. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.50 and a 12 month high of $181.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.51.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PS Business Parks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,682,000 after acquiring an additional 166,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 10.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,069,000 after acquiring an additional 101,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

