ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 49,900 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,302 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Microsoft by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.44. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.