Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0177 on Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Proton has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $149.87 million and $4.34 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00219656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,304,780,524 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,624,468 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

