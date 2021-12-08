Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 58.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRLB opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.51. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.