Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $73.68 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 751.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.