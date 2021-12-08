Prosper (PROS) Price Reaches $1.44 on Major Exchanges

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002831 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00051504 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003531 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009160 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

