ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,451,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 35,383,277 shares.The stock last traded at $166.36 and had previously closed at $167.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $27,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

