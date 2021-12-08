ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $69.46

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.46, but opened at $73.03. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $71.96, with a volume of 1,986 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

