Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $72.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,403 shares of company stock valued at $33,489,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progyny by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Progyny by 9.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. 12,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,589. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.76. Progyny has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

