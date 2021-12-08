PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $99,817.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.09 or 0.08634800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00062148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00080369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,824.73 or 1.00217552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002760 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

