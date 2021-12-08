Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 11,817 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 99,720 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2,027.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

FIDU stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.