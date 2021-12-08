Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TTC opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $89.24 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

