Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 269,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

