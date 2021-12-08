Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Graco by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

