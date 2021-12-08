Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 301 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DWX opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.