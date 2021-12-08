Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 272,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 242,218 shares during the period.

BATS:PREF opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

