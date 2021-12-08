Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YLD opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86.

