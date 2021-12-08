Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $374.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Primis Financial will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,761 shares of company stock worth $169,867 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

