Primecoin One Day Volume Reaches $12,452.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $12,452.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,750,823 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

