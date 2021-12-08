Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of APTS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 1,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,794. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $738.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

