PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWSC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 503,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $49,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

