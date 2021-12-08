Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Earnings Results

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a PE ratio of 850.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 3,466.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Powell Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Powell Industries by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 312.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth about $323,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

