PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.36. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. 281,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,063. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

