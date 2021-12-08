Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

POAHY stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

