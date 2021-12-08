Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRCH. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

Shares of PRCH stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,015 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Porch Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Porch Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Porch Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

