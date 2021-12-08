Polytrade (TRADE) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.22 Million

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Polytrade has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002623 BTC on exchanges. Polytrade has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and $5.22 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00224448 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polytrade

Polytrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,511,937 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

