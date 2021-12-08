PolypuX (PUX) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $27,845.75 and approximately $3,474.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,369.13 or 0.08644286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00061819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00080742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,775.45 or 1.00458679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

