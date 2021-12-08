Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Director Keith Albrecht Sells 4,633 Shares

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Director Keith Albrecht sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $22,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Albrecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Keith Albrecht sold 16,381 shares of Polar Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $75,844.03.

Shares of POLA stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Polar Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 27.73% and a negative net margin of 36.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 11,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

