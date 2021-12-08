Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 36.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 34,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 87,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.99 and a 200 day moving average of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

