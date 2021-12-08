Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 785 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Target by 61.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.78 and a 200 day moving average of $246.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

