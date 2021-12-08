Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 255 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $897.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

