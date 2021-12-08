Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 3.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

