Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 125,015 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,611,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $30,041,297. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.28.

Shares of REGN opened at $635.09 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

