Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 692 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Chubb stock opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.