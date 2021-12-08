Playgroundz (IOG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,278.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $228,751.03 and $1,278.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.53 or 0.08651831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,154.75 or 1.00529172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars.

