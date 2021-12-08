Playa Hotels & Resorts Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

PLYA stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,359 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,752,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 733,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 8,435,645 shares worth $68,507,909. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

