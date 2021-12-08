Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 506,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $265.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXLW. Roth Capital increased their price target on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,950 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

