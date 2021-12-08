Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires C$15,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,666,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,399,900.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow bought 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow bought 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow acquired 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00.

TSE:PNE opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$209.96 million and a PE ratio of -68.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

