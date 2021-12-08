PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 9.2% over the last three years.

Shares of PML opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

