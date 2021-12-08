PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

NYSE PFL opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

