Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 667,697 shares.The stock last traded at $18.02 and had previously closed at $17.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

