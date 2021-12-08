Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 667,697 shares.The stock last traded at $18.02 and had previously closed at $17.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.35%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PDM)
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.
