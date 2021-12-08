Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $747,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

