Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.93

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.93 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 57.90 ($0.77). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.80), with a volume of 76,932 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.84.

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

