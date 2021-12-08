Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

PHAR opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

