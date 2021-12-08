PGGM Investments Sells 13,177 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,177 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in McKesson were worth $58,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in McKesson by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in McKesson by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 509.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $224.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $229.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.95 and its 200 day moving average is $202.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.