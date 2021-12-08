PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698,950 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $282,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,802,213. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $167.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

