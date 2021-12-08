PGGM Investments Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 433,456 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intel were worth $77,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Intel stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

